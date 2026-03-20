From dominating villains to scene-stealing power roles, Sanjay Dutt has quietly cracked the post-pandemic box office game. While films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Leo roared at the ticket windows, what’s equally impressive is how his paycheck has remained steady across industries. Whether it’s Bollywood or South blockbusters, Dutt has locked in a sweet spot, balancing demand, screen presence, and consistent earnings without chasing wild pay hikes.

KGF: Chapter 2: The Big Comeback Boost

In KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt played the role of Adheera, who was the ruthless younger brother of Suryavardhan (founder of the KGF Empire). After the death of the founder, Adheera believed the gold mines only belonged to him. Adheera was one of the biggest attractions in the film. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt charged somewhere around Rs 9 crore, which is a big comeback paycheck aligned with the blockbuster success of the film.

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2. Leo: Presence on Pan-India Increases

With Leo, Sanjay Dutt, who played the role of Antony Das, hunts down Parthiban along with his brother Harold Das, as they believed Parthiban was Leo Das. Sanjay Dutt further expanded his South Indian footprint. Given that he reportedly earned around Rs 8 crores for his role as Antony Das and highlights the growing demand for his presence in the regional blockbusters.

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3. Dhurandhar (2025): Consistency in Paycheck

In Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt played the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam, also known as ‘The Jinn,’ an encounter specialist who worked for the police force in Karachi’s Lyari region. Sanjay Dutt reportedly earned around Rs 10 crore with his constant range of earnings from multi-star and huge projects.

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4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Locked-in Deal Advantage

For the next chapter, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt returns as ‘The Jinn’ to face brutal forces, while Ranveer Singh, the lead, who plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, fights even deadlier enemies. Reports indicate that Sanjay Dutt is once again charging around Rs 10 crore in a likely structured multi-film deal; it is not about fluctuating his charges but about making them consistent.

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The Bigger Picture: Stability is His Strength

Across KGF Chapter 2, Leo, and the Dhurandhar franchise, Sanjay Dutt’s earnings mostly remain in the Rs 8-10 crore range, with some fluctuations for extended cameos or only special appearances. His presence in the Bollywood industry, which includes top box office performers and 800 crore+ grossers, further enhances his position.

Sanjay Dutt may not always be the center of attraction, but he has the skill to add value to big-budget films, which keeps him in demand. From Bollywood to South blockbusters, his steady paycheck of 10 crores is a testament to his bankability and dependability in modern Indian cinema.

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