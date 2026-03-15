The newly released energetic track, Aari Aari, from the upcoming movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a massive buzz online. The song has brought renewed attention to the iconic pop duo Bombay Rockers, the artists behind the original song. The band was formed by the Danish-Indian duo Navtej Singh Rehal and Thomas Sardorf and rose to fame in the early 2000s for its iconic blend of Punjabi lyrics and Western pop beats. Here is a closer look at the artists behind the iconic track and their most-streamed songs on Spotify.

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The Bombay Rockers’ Early Breakthrough

The famous band Bombay Rockers was formed in the year 2003 and gained massive popularity across India, Europe, and the Punjabi diaspora. The band comprises two members: Navtej Singh Rehal, also known as Naf, who is the vocalist and musician, and Thomas Sardorf, a Danish musician. The songs from Bombay Rockers became top charters in nightclubs and party playlists for combining banger Punjabi music with Western beats. Songs like Rock Tha Party and Ari Ari became dance-floor staples in the 2000s era.

The Fame of Ari Ari

The song Ari Ari was among the first few tracks that the duo created after forming the band. Its inspiration was Punjabi folk music blended with electronic beats. The mix made it a unique track that became viral at that time.

The Bombay Rockers released their first album, ‘Introducing,’ which became a massive success. Apparently, they sold more than 100K copies of the album worldwide. It became a huge commercial hit in India and topped the Indian album charts for 15 consecutive weeks. Over the years, the record was released in more than 30 countries, helping the band earn a global fan base.

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Bombay Rockers’ Top 5 Most Played Songs on Spotify

With the hit song Ari Ari featured in the high-octane trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, nostalgia among Punjabi pop music fans has skyrocketed. Here is a look at the top five songs released by Bombay Rockers.

1. Rock Tha Party

Release Date: 2003

2003 Album: Introducing

Introducing Streaming On: Spotify (20+ million streams)

The song is considered one of the biggest streaming hits on Spotify, as it has more than 20 million streams to date. It is a high-energy club anthem and remains a widely popular track worldwide.

2. Ari Ari (Part 1)

Release Date: 2003

2003 Album: Introducing

Introducing Streaming On: Spotify (2.1+ million streams)

This song is the original version of Ari Ari, which has gained popularity once again after the release of the Dhurandhar 2 trailer. The song has crossed 2.1 million streams to date.

3. Ari Ari (Part 2)

Release Date: 2003

2003 Album: Introducing

Introducing Streaming On: Spotify (1.3+ million streams)

The song is another version of the classic song, and it has generated around 1.3 million Spotify streams.

4. Sexy Mama

Release Date: 2005

2005 Album: Rock Tha Party

Rock Tha Party Streaming On: Spotify (1+ million streams)

This is a classic club-style track created by the duo and has accumulated more than 1 million streams on Spotify. The song blends Punjabi lyrics with peppy Western music and dance elements.

5. Rock Tha Party (Extended Version)

Release Date: 2003

2003 Album: Introducing

Introducing Streaming On: Spotify (930,000+ streams)

The extended version of their original biggest hit song also attracted major attention from the fans, leading to over 930,000 streams on Spotify.

Why Aari Aari Is Trending Again

The original groovy track “Aari Aari” took inspiration from the Punjabi folk-style song “Baari Barsi,” which is commonly sung during Punjabi weddings and other celebrations. The song has gained popularity again after being featured in Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The song has gone viral, bringing back nostalgia among the fans of the band. It seems to have already become one of the film’s biggest musical highlights. Aditya Dhar’s movie is slated to release on 19th March, 2026.

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