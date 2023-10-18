Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is on a rampage mode at the box office and is putting some staggering numbers on the board. Ever since the advance booking opened in India, it’s been unstoppable. In the latest update, it has gone well beyond the final day 1 advance ticket sales of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and will be crossing Jawan’s closing advance collection today. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller is all set to witness a grand release tomorrow all across the country. It marks the reunion of Lokesh and Vijay after Master. The film also marks the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after so many years, and even Sanjay Dutt is making his Kollywood debut. With such big names associated, the excitement is at its peak.

As expected, Leo is a sheer madness at ticket windows in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka – states that are strongholds of Thalapathy Vijay. Even Telugu states are showing huge buzz for this action thriller. While the biggie isn’t releasing in National Cinema Chains in the Hindi belt, all other territories are taking care of pushing it towards a thunderous opening at the Indian box office.

As per the latest update, Leo has amassed a mammoth 35.10 crores gross all across the country through advance booking for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). This gigantic number accounts for around 18 lakh tickets (inclusive of all languages). Interestingly, in Hindi, the film is performing much better than other releases despite no promotion at all on the ground level.

With 35.10 crores gross already in the kitty, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has gone past Pathaan’s 32.43 crores gross, and within a few hours, it will surpass Jawan‘s opening day ticket sales worth 41 crores gross.

In Tamil Nadu, Leo will soon hit the mark of 16 crores gross in day 1 advance booking and is on its way to becoming the biggest film in terms of pre-sales.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Day 1 VS Adipurush, Jawan & Pathaan (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Aiming To Score 4th 100 Crore Opening Of 2023, Where Will It Stand In The List Dominated By Shah Rukh Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News