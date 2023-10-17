The year has witnessed one of the biggest blockbusters in the form of The Super Mario Bros Movie. The animated film led by the voice cast of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others, was expected to do good business among the kids and family audience, but the actual worldwide box office left everyone jaw-dropped. Let’s find out about returns it made!

Chris Pratt is enjoying a superb run at the global box office. Despite not-so-favorable reviews from critics, his films are doing really well in terms of numbers. His Jurassic World Dominion did a business of over $1 billion, and even his last release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a successful affair. In between these two films, Super Mario turned out to be a mega-blockbuster.

Released in April this year, The Super Mario Bros Movie is currently 2023’s second highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office with a stupendous collection of $1.361 billion, as per Box Office Mojo. Earlier, it was at the top, but later, Margot Robbie‘s Barbie took over it. Out of its gigantic total, $574.93 million was contributed by North America, while the remaining $787.02 million came from the overseas market.

Reportedly, The Super Mario Bros Movie was made with a budget of $100 million. So, going by simple calculations, the film earned returns of $1.261 billion (after subtracting the budget from the total worldwide collection). In percentage, it equals humongous returns of 1261%.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film also featured Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and others as a part of the voice cast. It opened to mixed reviews upon its release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

