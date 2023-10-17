Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is in theatres and enjoying its glorious run. Driven by spectacular performances of the singer presented in a cinematic way, the concert film stayed lower than the projected score in the domestic market. Nonetheless, the opening weekend has been superb, and below is all you need to know about the official collection at the worldwide box office!

Distributed by AMC Theatres and directed by Sam Wrench, Tay’s concert film was always expected to be a front-loaded affair, with a majority of Swifties trying to watch their beloved star performing during the opening weekend itself. As a result, the collections that have come in are highly impressive but missed that mark of $100 million over the weekend in North America.

As per Variety’s report, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has raked in $92.8 million at the North American box office during the opening weekend. This is lower than the initial projection of $100+ million and estimates of $95-$97 million. With this, the film has failed to surpass Joker’s $96 million and become the biggest opener of October.

If we take a look at the day-to-day trending, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has seen a decline from Friday to Saturday and then from Saturday to Sunday. On Friday, $37.52 million came in; on Saturday, $32 million came in. On Sunday, there was again a decline as $23.27 million came in, as per Box Office Mojo. This hints that after a phenomenal opening weekend, the film might witness big drops during the weekdays.

In overseas, this Taylor Swift‘s concert film has put on an impressive show, with $30.7 million coming in during the weekend. If combined, this biggie stands at $123.5 million at the worldwide box office, already making it a super successful affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

