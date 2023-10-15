Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie is finally here, and Swifites who could not make it to the concert and also those who did can now have the experience of a lifetime at the theatres. There wasn’t any ‘Cruel Summer’ for Swifites, with Taylor holding the Eras Tour, which began March 17, 2023, and now she is set to fill their lives ‘like the colors in autumn, so bright’ as she resumes her massive stint from October 24, 2023.

Taylor Swift is holding her tour across the US and the world, igniting a global fan frenzy termed Swiftmania, but not every Swiftie is lucky enough to get their hands on the concert tickets, sadly. But Miss Americana has the perfect solution for her fans worldwide with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, which is currently in theatres and is yet to be released across other parts of the world.

Swifties like to be well-prepared in advance. Yes, they spend days and nights preparing friendship bracelets, only to exchange them with strangers at the concerts, to inch the memory, and, oh, to be able to sing, ‘I was there, it was rare.’ Now, if you are confused about what you need to know before heading to the movies to shout your lungs out with your gal pals or boyfriends, we are serving you an itinerary that will come in handy.

To begin with, the movie is exactly not like the tour – one, it is a little bit shorter than the tour. While the movie is about two hours and 45 minutes long, the tour is usually over three hours long, meaning the track list has been cut short. According to a People magazine, most of the film was shot during Tay’s six-night-long run in Los Angeles. Therefore, a handful of songs that you probably heard in the concert may not have been included in the film. Among the songs that you are unlikely to find during the tour include ‘The Archer’ from Lover, the Haim duet ‘No Body, No Crime’ and ‘Tis the Damn Season’ from Evermore, ‘Long Live’ from Speak Now, ‘Nothing New’ from Red, ‘Wildest Dreams’ from 1989 or ‘Cardigan’ and ‘Invisible String’ from folklore, as per Teen Vogue.

Taylor Swift also blessed her fans with two surprise songs during each stop of the tour, but not all of them made it to the cut in the movie. The only two songs from the Surprises that have been included in the movie are ‘Our Song’ from her debut and ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ from Midnights have been included in the movie.

According to a New York Times report, unlike Swift’s previous films, there are no bonus features in the new film, much to the disappointment of Swifties. But, hey, there is a stadium-like experience that, too, with premium seats, caters best to the likenings of Swifties to make their ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true.

As per John Ross, the re-recording mixer on The Eras Tour movie, the movie provides the theatrical audience with the best seat in the house. He told the New York Times, “If you were to attend a concert and get the premium seat, that’s my job, to convey that image sonically and situationally.”

If you are a Swiftie, we know you are ready to jumpscare, everyone, while you croon along the bridge of ‘Cruel Summer’ with TayTay and wish for a perfect ‘Love Story’ while crooning ‘Lover’. But if you are someone who has not been an ardent follower of Miss Swift, and still wishes to enjoy the concert-like experience, some of the songs that you may want to hear to belong to the crowd are ‘Willow’, ‘Marjorie’, ‘Champagne Problems’, ‘Delicate’, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, ‘Enchanted’, ’22’, and ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.

So, ‘…Are You Ready For It?’ How excited are you to watch ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ in the theatres? Let us know in the comment section below.

