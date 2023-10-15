Angelina Jolie might be a big Hollywood star but for her kids she is a regular mother who is always on their look out. Jolie shares six kids with former husband Brad Pitt namely Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins, Vivienne and Knox. It looks like the dating life of their 19-year-old son Pax has got the actress’ attention. According to new reports, Jolie is acting like a mama bear and grilling her son’s girlfriend to ensure she is the one. Typical protective parenting. Isn’t it?

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax is currently dating American Horror Story actress Carmen Blanchard. She is 20. Carmen is the younger sister of actress Rowan Blanchard and her father is a filmmaker, Mark Blanchard. Scroll down to know more.

Now, it has been reported that Angelina Jolie has got her claws out and is showing a keen interest in her son Pax’s dating life. According to Radar Online, she is not coping well with her son’s love life. An insider spilled the beans on the same, revealing, “She’s been grilling this poor girl about her intentions, her education, and where she stands on everything from politics to overall ambitions, as well as digging into her family history to make sure she’s suitable for Pax.” For the unversed, Jolie’s son Pax was recently spotted on an ice cream date with Carmen Blanchard in Los Angeles.

Insiders have suggested that Angelina Jolie has not warmed up to her son’s girlfriend. If reports are to be believed, Pax has retaliated reportedly telling Jolie to “back off” as he tried to figure out his relationship with Carmen.

The tipster shared, “Pax has asked his mom to back off and give him and Carmen a break. They’ve only just started hanging out and Angie’s treating it like they’re headed to the alter! She behaves like a mama bear defending her cubs whenever her kids have anybody in their lives besides her.”

The insider also added, “Angie fears the kids will grow up and she’ll be all alone. But she’s going to have to get used to this if she wants to maintain a relationship with her kids.”

The Maleficent star was recently papped with Pax on a movie set and it looks like she is polishing his film production skills. The latter was clicked working behind the camera as Jolie took over the streets of Paris for her movie Maria.

