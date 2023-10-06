Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may not be making noise for the best reasons, but their daughter Shilon Jolie Pitt indeed is! Unlike most star kids, she’s been away from showbiz, but the curiosity around her personal life is always at its peak. Many wouldn’t know she has excellent dancing skills, but this viral video will leave you jaw-dropped and asking for more. Scroll below for all the details!

Shiloh is only 17 years old and is Brangelina’s third child. She made her first movie appearance as a baby in Brad Pitt’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). Fans would know she was offered the role of young Aurora in Maleficent but turned down the offer. Later, in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), she gave her vocals for Shuai Shuai. Angelina Jolie has previously mentioned that she’d prefer her kids do something away from showbiz, although she will not influence their decisions.

A fan page of Shiloh Jolie Pitt shared an unseen video of her hip-hop moves in June last year. The video witnessed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter groove to Jack Harlow’s ‘I’d Do Anything To Make You Smile’ in what seemed to be a dance studio. She had a companion who was in sync, but fans couldn’t get their eyes off the Starkid.

The comment section was bombarded with praises for Shiloh.

A user questioned, “Why you gave up dancing?”

Another wrote, “Get it girl”

“Wow she can move,” another commented.

A fan reacted, “Where did she do the dance and all ? Wow İ havent seen that before”

Take a look at Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s dance video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑆ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑜ℎ 𝐽𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑒 𝑃𝑖𝑡𝑡 (@shiloh.joliep)

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt had previously shared that he got teary-eyed when he saw his daughter’s dancing skills going viral on the internet. While he shared he enjoys dancing but isn’t great at it, he wasn’t sure who she got the skills from!

