Tom Holland and Zendaya are among the most adorable couples in all of Hollywood. They have been giving away major couple goals ever since they were rumored to be more than just friends. The duo never fails to praise and support each other and now that they have officially confirmed their relationship, they are sharing their adorable moments with their fans. Recently, Tom shared a cute moment of Zendaya petting some beautiful puppies at a rescue center.

Tom And Zendaya first met on the sets of their 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the former was the new Peter Parker, the actress played the role of savage yet sweet MJ.

It has been months now since Tom Holland and Zendaya have made their relationship official. This means that fans get to know a lot more about them via their social media posts. Taking to Instagram, Tom recently shared a carousel of pictures featuring Zendaya playing with adorable puppies. In the first one, the Euphoria star could be seen wearing a blue and white hazmat suit with latex gloves.

For those wondering where the pair had gone to meet and pet the cute animals, they were seemingly at the Battersea Dogs and Cats, a pet rescue organization in the UK as they thanked the two stars for their visit. While one picture also saw the Spider-Man: No Way Home star posing at the camera, the last one took our hearts as Zendaya held a pup close to her and her expression said it all.

Sharing the pictures, which definitely made the day of the couple’s fans, Tom Holland simply wrote, “Puppies.” Many reacted to the post as they revealed how their hearts were melting seeing the pictures.

One wrote, “We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week and I love it,” while another penned, “Last picture is like a proud mum looking at their baby after birth.”

A third one commented, “Aww, this is the cutest post, I have seen today,” while another wrote, “MELTING.”

