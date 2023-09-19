We love superheroes and their movies and shows irrespective of the universe they belong to. Be it Iron Man, Superman, or any other, each character has a unique fan base, including actors who hope to essay these parts on the big screen someday. Today, we take you back in time to when ‘Batman’ Robert Pattinson spoke about ‘Spider-Man’ and Tom Holland manifesting his MCU role.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actor made this revelation while promoting The Batman and recalled how no one else was witness to this manifestation moment. Read on.

During a February 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Robert Pattinson got candid about the time Tom Holland wore a Spider-Man costume before he was even cast as the superhero in the MCU. The ‘Twilight’ fame revealed Holland did this when the duo were shooting ‘The Lost City of Z’ in Colombia.

After joking with Kimmel about how many current superheroes are English actors, Robert Pattinson recalled Tom Holland wearing a Spider-Man costume on the set of the 2016 biographical adventure drama. The ‘Batman’ star said, “I think he hadn’t even been cast as Spider-Man and he was wearing a Spider-Man outfit when I was shooting that movie.”

He continued, “And I was like, ‘He really manifested that part.’ He was wearing a Spider-Man [outfit]. I swear to God that we were in Colombia and I’m 99% certain he wasn’t cast yet.” On being asked by the host if it was a shirt or full costume, Pattinson stated, “It looked like a proper costume and we were in the middle of nowhere in Colombia with no one around. No one witnessed this except for me.”

Watch Robert Pattinson talk about Tom Haolland manifesting the Spider-Man role here:

Do you agree with Pattinson that Holland manifested his Spider-Man role? Let us know in the comments.

