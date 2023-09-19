Angelina Jolie is currently living her best single life and focusing on motherhood, helping her children with their respective careers. The Maleficent actress shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, and on to the series of new events, her BFF, Salma Hayek, is reportedly looking out for eligible businessmen who can handle ‘most famous women’ to set her up, post her crash and burn marriages with Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Salma has been good friends with Jolie and has been trying to set her up since last year. Hayek is married to a French businessman, François-Henri Pinault, and has good links with people in society, hence trying to set up her BFF.

A source close to Radaronline.com spilt the beans on Salma Hayek playing cupid for Angelina Jolie and said, “Following Angie’s disastrous relationships with actors, including her crash-and-burn marriages with Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton, Salma thinks it’s time for Angie to try something new.”

Another source told the National Enquirer, “She’s got her eye on a few eligible businessmen who would know how to handle dating one of the world’s most famous women and is hard at work trying to set up Angie with dates.”

We all deserve a BFF like Salma Hayek, who’s trying her best to set up Angelina Jolie with someone deserving.

Jolie was linked with The Weeknd in the past, but the rumours died quickly on social media. What do you think about Salma trying to set up Jolie with an eligible businessman? Tell us in the space below.

