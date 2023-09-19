Hollywood’s one of the most celebrated actors, Jennifer Lawrence, is known for her spontaneity and bubbly nature, apart from her versatile acting chops. Her sense of humour is what makes her special, but at the same time, her brutal honesty and straightforwardness landed her in controversies. Once, she got a legit savage response from the late comedian Joan Rivers for making a statement against her.

The Oscar-winning actress enjoys a massive fanbase, but she also has haters who doubt her honesty and sense of humour to be staged or fake to gain attention. Scroll ahead to read what made JLaw loggerhead with the late Joan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a body positivity discussion, Jennifer Lawrence had attacked shows like Fashion Police, led by the late Joan Rivers, while talking about how these shows affected women back in 2013. Voicing her opinions against the unhealthy body shaming jokes. She had said, “And there’s shows like the ‘Fashion Police’ and things like that are just showing these generations of young people to judge people based on things … that they put values in all the things that are wrong and that it’s OK to point at people and call them ugly and call them fat and they call it ‘fun’ and ‘welcome to the real world.'”

Jennifer Lawrence further added, “And it’s like, that shouldn’t be the real world. That’s going to keep being the real world if you keep it that way. It’s not until we stop treating each other like that and just stop calling each other fat … with these unrealistic expectations for women. It’s disappointing that the media keeps it alive and fuels that fire.”

However, after that, the Hunger Games actress got a befitting reply from Joan Rivers who took to her Twitter handle back in 2013 and tagging JLaw wrote, “It’s funny how Jennifer Lawrence loved @E_FashionPolice during Awards Season when we were complimenting her every single week…”

It’s funny how Jennifer Lawrence loved @E_FashionPolice during Awards Season when we were complimenting her every single week… — Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) November 12, 2013

However, after this Tweet, Joan Rivers received quite a backlash from Jennifer Lawrence’s fans. For the unversed, the late comedian passed away in 2014.

Well, what are your thoughts about this throwback spat? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Broke Up With Leonardo DiCaprio Because Of His Clubbing Habits With Random Women?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News