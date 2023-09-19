While Spider-Man: No Way Home became monstrously successful film it now is due to many reasons including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining Tom Holland; no one can deny Charlie Cox’s Daredevil also deserves a share in the success even if he has merely a 2 minute long appearance. That one cameo and the buzz it created made Disney think of reprising the character in the MCU giving him an entire series. But turns out this is now being called out by the Netflix showrunner for a scam that the studio is known for pulling off.

For the unversed, Charlie entered the real as Daredevil for his standalone show under the Netflix banner. Helmed by Steven DeKnight, the show was on-air for three seasons before the studio pulled the plug on it. He then made an appearance in No Way Home, bouncing back in the fans frenzy, and then also gave a cameo in She-Hulk.

Now as he is blooming under Disney umbrella and is a part of their Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix showrunner has now raised many eyebrows by talking about how soft rebooting things to earn profits and make the employs lose is a very old thing. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Taking to X, a crew member on Daredevil under Netflix, posted a series of posts and wrote, “I worked on all of the Marvel Netflix shows which all were cancelled in season two or three. Our contracts only give us full vacation pay (like 36 cents per hour worked or some shit) on season three shows. Four years of work I never got a raise or vacation pay. Like $20,000.”

Tagging showrunner Steven DeKnight, he wrote, “And not only did they cancel Daredevil once crew got full raise and holiday/vacation pay…. The Disney+ reboot is back to season one IATSE contract terms. It’s a [frick]ing scam. I wonder if @stevendeknight knows that!”

The tweet reached Daredevil showrunner who acknowledged and agreed with the crew member and said, “He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to the first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!”

He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! https://t.co/Ttj4A3tnE4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023

Now, whether Disney reacts to this accusations or not is in the future. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

