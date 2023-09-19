Remember when Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth shared the screen space? It was for the 2018 film Bad Times at the El Royale, a neo-noir thriller. Despite an eye-pleasing cast, the movie failed to attract audiences and underperformed at the box office. But one thing that no one will ever forget, not even the leading actress, is the moment when the Avengers actor exposed his chiselled physique. Scroll below for more details!

For the unversed, Bad Times at the El Royale was directed by Drew Goddard. While the film received praise for its ensemble cast, cinematography and soundtrack, it lagged big time in its screenplay, runtime and pace. Made on a budget of $32 million, it went on to earn $31.9 million at the box office.

Dakota Johnson graced the Ellen DeGeneres show when she spoke about her superhot co-star. The host questioned, “Chris Hemsworth is in it and he doesn’t wear a shirt. I understand!” To this, The Lost Daughter actress responded, “Yeah. I know. Somehow he doesn’t know how to button his shirt up. It’s so distracting for everybody.”

Ellen DeGeneres added, “His body is just insane.” To which Dakota Johnson added, “It’s so remarkable, truly such an accomplishment! It’s so crazy (laughs).”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson was worried that shirtless Chris Hemsworth in Bad Times at the El Royale could distract the audience. The viewers would forget the storyline and every important aspect to focus on her co-star’s well-built physique.

Well, we wouldn’t disagree, Dakota!

On the professional front, Dakota Johnson was last seen in Persuasion. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, last starred in Extraction 2.

