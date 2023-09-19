Steve Harvey is known for his motivational quotes. Professionally a comedian, he’s hosted several successful shows, including Family Feud and his Morning Show amongst others. An 18-year-old female member from the crowd once left him speechless after she asked for help over a n*de selfie that her brother accidentally sent her. Scroll below to know all that followed.

Of late, Steve has been making a lot of noise over his personal life. He has been happily married to Marjorie Harvey since 2007. Rumours recently claimed that she cheated on the comedian with their bodyguard and chef. Shortly after, she was also accused of breaking his past marriage with Mary Shackelford. But Harvey broke his silence and rubbished all the wild gossip floating around the internet.

Earlier today, Steve Harvey took to his Twitter handle and shared some blast from the past moments from his show. He was seen interacting with a crowd member, a girl who looked very young. “Wait, what! How old are you? I’m very uncomfortable, my youngest child is 18,” said The Morning Show host before listening to her concern.

She went on to express her ordeal as she shared, “So my brother accidentally sent me a n*de selfie, which was intended for his girlfriend and we live together, so it’s been very awkward ever since. I’ve been trying to get it outta my mind but I just can’t. It’s very disturbing.”

Steve Harvey responded, “Oh, I can’t help you. Yea, yeah you pretty much scarred for life,” leaving the audience in splits.

Check out the viral video below:

THIS left me SPEECHLESS 😱😁🤣 pic.twitter.com/VsO0wvHMmm — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 19, 2023

Isn’t it hilarious? We love Steve Harvey!

