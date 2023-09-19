Marvel had a rough time last year with the movies not receiving the love as expected, and the cycle continued even this year, not to forget the scandals with their actors, including Tenoch Huerta and Jonathan Majors. Since Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next big villain in the MCU, his arrest has cast doubt on his future, but the executive Producer of Loki Season 2, Kevin Wright, states that Jonathan is here to stay and despite all, he will be back in the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series.

The audience saw Jonathan for the first time in the series’ pilot season, where he debuted as He Who Remains, one of the many variants of Kang, but got killed by Sylvie, damaging the sacred timeline and opening up the multiverse. This year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we saw him again, and also we got to see the Council of Kangs for the first time, along with another variant of the character which will appear in the upcoming series.

Loki season 2’s executive producer, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, spoke about Jonathan Majors’ character as Victor Timely, who is set to make an appearance in the series and be the main villain in it. Wright said, “Victor Timely is somebody that we are very, very excited about. When you look at Kang, he has a very funny comic backstory. He has all these iterations.” Kevin added, “Timely was one that we’ve always wanted to do in ‘Loki.’ And I think we’re really excited about how that integrates into the season. It’s a big part of the show.”

Kevin Wright’s comments about Jonathan Majors’ character in Loki Season 2 are proof enough that Marvel is not taking the risk of removing him from the franchise despite the assault case going on against him as the audience appreciated his performance as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3.

For the unversed, in March this year, Jonathan Majors was accused of assault by his alleged girlfriend and was arrested for it. On the other hand, the series saw a change in its release date again, but this time, it has been moved forward by a day.

Loki Season 2 was initially set to release on 6th October, but now, as per the latest news, it will be released on 5th October, and every Thursday, an episode will come out, and it is said to have six in total.

