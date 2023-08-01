Marvel Studios has found itself in quite some trouble ever since Avengers: Endgame dropped. Most of the projects that made their way to Disney+Hotstar did not receive the usual reception, which was a hit to their numbers. However, things got worse with Secret Invasion with the Rhodey twist. Moreover, the finale for this Nick Fury special is the lowest Rotten Tomatoes ratings ever. But all hope is not lost. The fans are elated after watching the first trailer of Loki Season 2. Tom Hiddleston is back, and the MCU fans know it.

After two long years, Hiddleston is coming back with Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Jonathan Majors. The first season was highly applauded by the fans as it portrayed the God of MIschief in his most authentic essence. In the end, we know Sylvie kills He Who Remains and Loki is thrown into a timeline where he meets a different Mobius. So, where do we go from here?

The trailer Loki Season 2 is no less than mind-boggling. The MCU fans feel this could cover up the damage Secret Invasion did. One fan wrote, “Well that looks like peak MCU if I’ve ever seen it. Good lord Loki just is built different” Another person said, “damage control for secret midvasion” One fan quipped, “this is single handedly carrying the mcu” One more fan who is delighted to have Loki back in the MCU said, “Is this actually going to be good or are we in for another mixed quality series again? Cause some of phase 4 was okay, the rest has been kinda rough, & phase 5 so far feels like complete burnout, only bright spark being GOTG3 so far. I dont know if MCU will survive to phase 6.”

Check out the trailer below:

It’s almost time. ⏰ Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming October 6 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OV97OTCEex — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 31, 2023

The doubt that is sitting amongst the fans is understandable. The reason why all the shows and movies have somewhat underperformed is that nothing could live up to the hype of Endgame, which was a result of 10 years with more than 20 movies leading to that very moment. To top it all off, Secret Invasion had left fans high and dry even when it featured the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who just became the strongest MCU hero ever, thanks to Harvest – collected DNA of some of the Avengers and characters like Abomination.

Loki Season 2 surely brings a breath of fresh air. What do you think about the trailer? Let us know and stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

