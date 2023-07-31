Angelina Jolie is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood and is very famous among fans on social media. She has always been a craze among the fans and her film co-stars. The actor, previously married to Brad Pitt, is currently enjoying her single-mum life and focusing on her kids. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Jolie’s ‘Wanted’ co-star James McAvoy farted in front of her during a shooting sequence in the car and turned red-faced and blamed his protein shake and meat intake for the same. Haha! Scroll below to read the scoop.

Wanted was released in 2008 and starred Morgan Freeman and Chris Pratt in pivotal roles for those who don’t know. James reportedly bulked up for the film and consumed a lot of meat and protein during the same time.

Talking to Graham Norton on his show once, James McAvoy confessed about farting in front of Angelina Jolie and said, “There was a lot of eating too much meat and drinking too much protein shake… They (producers) leave you on set shooting a scene in a car for three days… Which is fine… but eventually you have to get this protein shake out of you and it always comes out as flatulence.”

The Wanted actor added, “So you’re in this car for three days, and for a large portion of these three days, Angelina Jolie is in the car with you. And eventually, after a day and a half or so, you have to turn to her and go, ‘Listen, I’m sorry, it’s not my fault that you just got into this car or that my protein shake just said hello. I’m really, really sorry. How are Brad and the kids by the way?’…”

James McAvoy concluded, “She was great about it, she’s got a good sense of humour and a terrible sense of smell.” We can’t stop laughing while reading this and need more anecdotes from the Angelina Jolie starring films from here on, haha!

