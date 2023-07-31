Hollywood action star Tom Cruise always prefers doing his own stunts in his movies and there are a plethora of videos on the Internet where the actor takes his fans behind-the-scenes revealing how he pulls off his insanely mad stunts for his films like Mission Impossible. The actor, however, might not have shared that he uses custom-built thongs while going for his own stunts to make sure he is comfortable. Yes, you read that right. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Tom Cruise is currently basking in the success of his latest action flick, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. The movie has crossed a whopping $400million at the global box-office but is also facing a tough competition from Margot Robbie starrer Barbie and Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer.

Speaking of Tom Cruise’s death defying stunts, the actor, as per the Daily Star, a source spilled the beans way back in 2015 that the actor uses skimpy underwear for his biggest stunts. The insider, at the time, shared that Cruise demands G-strings made from soft, stretchy material, allowing him to feel unrestricted when performing stunts and action sequences.” The Hollywood A-lister did the same when he worked in his movie Oblivion as he started wearing thongs when he began feeling uncomfortable performing stunts on set.” A source, at the time, shared, “There aren’t many movies where you don’t see Tom rolling around on the ground or doing a backflip off the side of a skyscraper,” adding, “Over the years it’s taken its toll and he had his wardrobe department rustle him up a comfy thong.”

One of the crazy stunts from Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 went viral where he jumps off a cliff with his bike, and as per the video shared, the scene took them an exhausting 500 hours of skydiving training and 13,000 motorbike jumps, just to get it right.

Speaking on doing his own stunt, the Vanilla Sky star once shared, “The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling. I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones.”

