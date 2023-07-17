Jennifer Lawrence is the most outspoken actress present in Hollywood who never shied away from making fun of herself in front of everyone. The actress was recently seen in the movie ‘No Hard Feeling’, however, she has been a part of many prestigious projects. One of them has been Passengers, where she starred alongside Chris Pratt.

Not only a film, Chris and Jennifer also have a common connection with Marvel. While Pratt is seen in the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise as Star-Lord, J Law played Mystique in the X-Men franchise. Both of them share a beautiful bond and never leave a chance to roast each other. Today, we stumbled upon a hilarious roasting session between the two of them. Scroll ahead to watch it.

Once Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt had appeared on BBC Radio’s show Playground Insults, where they had to roast each other with mean comments, Chris started by asking J Law, “How does it feel being in the stupidest Marvel movie?” To that, Jennifer said, “You are so old that your publicist is a registered nurse.”

Chris Pratt immediately came up with his comeback and said, “I recently told you that you act like Adele sings. I hate Adele.” This left Jennifer Lawrence in laughter. Composing herself, she further roasted Pratt by saying, “Before our s*x scene, I took two Pepto-Bismol.” And without wasting any time, Chris commented, “During our s*x scene, I felt your d*ck rubbing into mine,” leaving Lawrence in splits.

Check out the clip found on YouTube:

Now, netizens have been reacting to the video. One commented, “That last one was a good one!”

Another one lauded Chris Pratt and wrote, “Great comeback Chris!”

One such comment can be read, “Chris: Checkmate, Jennifer.”

Another netizen penned, “The nurse joke is underrated.”

Well, we are in pain from laughing out loud while seeing Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence roasting each other. What do you think about it? Let us know.

