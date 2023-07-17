Emily Blunt is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood who has portrayed different characters over the years and carved her path in the industry. She is currently awaiting her upcoming release Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and others. However, did you know she once revealed that her breasts had refused to do a n*de scene in a movie?

Yes, that’s right. Emily, who played an FBI agent, enlisted to fight against drugs at the Mexican border in a fight in the movie, Sicario and was asked to strip off for the character. However, here’s how she subtly turned it down. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Once in a conversation with Howard Stern, Emily Blunt talked about the planned n*de scene in Sicario and how it was later taken out of the movie because her b**bs didn’t agree. Talking about the same, she said, “It was in there originally, but it came out because we didn’t agree with it.” Clarifying what the ‘we’ was in her statement, Emily further added that by “we” she meant “my t*ts”.

Emily Blunt’s decision was supported by her co-star Benicio Del Toro in the movie. On the other hand, director Denis Villeneuve who is known for portraying his female characters as the centre of his films refused to rewrite Emily’s character for a man. He had told The Independent, “There are not good parts for women in movies these days.” Adding to it, he continued, “[This is] my contribution, I think.”

Emily has done a varied range of projects and shown her worth as an actress. Even though we are waiting for Oppenheimer, a few of her movies, including Mary Poppins Returns, Quiet Place franchise, and The Devil Wears Prada – deserve mention.

Well, did you know about this incident? Let us know.

