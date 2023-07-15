Emily Blunt is currently basking in the early success of Oppenheimer. The movie is all set to release worldwide on July 21, and fans cannot keep calm. The actress played Kitty Oppenheimer, wife of Cillian Murphy’s J Robert Oppenheimer. She has said that after working extensively this year, she might take a break for a while from acting. Emily has set certain rules in her professional life that suit her personally. She once shared that she would avoid n*de scenes on-screen as she had done enough of them.

One such movie was My Summer Of Love, where the actress stripped n*ked in a few scenes and romanced Natalie Press. The Oppenheimer star talked about the n*dity in the movie and what happened behind the scenes. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Blunt appeared on an episode of The Graham Norton Show and talked about the sequence in detail. The movie was released in 2004 and was one of her earliest films. While talking about it, she said, “It’s called My Summer of Love, it involves girl on girl, actually.” She further explained that she had to strip down for a scene, but there would be limited people on the set during the shoot. But no such thing happened!

She further added, “I’m amazed when you’re told that the set is going to be a closed set. Which means that only a limited amount of people necessary for the shot are gonna be on set. It’s amazing how many necessary people are having a look.” Emily Blunt revealed that the people were not only looking, but also cheering for her.

“I had to do a scene in that film where I stood by a window completely n*ked. And then I looked down, and all the crew were like, ‘Yeah!” she added.

Well, that might have been quite embarrassing for the Oppenheimer actress. Let us know what you think of it, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige Scraps Casting Plan For The Reboot & We Are Back To Point Zero For Months Till New Process Begins Again Post SAG-AFTRA Strike?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News