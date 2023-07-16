Tom Holland at a very young age gitHimself registered amongst some of the leading names in Hollywood. The actor who came web-slinging his way into our life in a much bigger way with Captain America: Civil War as Spider-Man, soon became a household name and went on to become one of the most touted stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while he has the highest-earning standalone movie at Marvel to his name, his career outside the Marvel camp is yet to do anything substantial at the Box Office. Yes, you read that right.

Tom Holland made his big screen debut in 2012 with the movie The Impossible. The actor then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, out him on the world map, and got his own standalone trilogy that wrapped up with Spiderman: No Way Home, which earned $880.2 Million worldwide. But his box office numbers outside the MCU aren’t that starry.

Yes, Tom Holland, every time he has ventured out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to do movies other than playing Peter Parker, has rarely created any dent in the collections. Some have been critically rejects, and many had mixed reviews. This does put a lot of pressure on the actor, considering he has to branch out in a more significant way someday. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

To give a perspective compared to the monstrous $880.2 Million box office that only No Way Home brought in, his drama The Lost City Of Z and The Current War made at a $30 Million budget each only collected $19 Million and $12.3 Million respectively, and got labelled as flops. Spies In Disguise and Dolittle only managed to earn a basic profit. Even Onward, a Pixar movie, flopped featuring Tom. However, the recent Uncharted did perform decently; there is no news of a sequel.

In this case, Tom Holland needs a couple of movies that work in a much bigger way and try to make the audience trust that he has the calibre to pull off many things outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe too. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

