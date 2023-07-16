Getting a lesson on mastering a kissing technique is what everyone wants to make their first game special. As it is one of the most special moments in anyone’s life, it surely was not a ‘Mission Impossible’ for Tom Cruise, as he reportedly got the training from his sisters. One of the ex-girlfriends of the actor once revealed about their s*xual life while they were early in their younger days. Read on to find out what she had to say about the actor!

The Mission Impossible actor has three siblings, Lee Ann Mapother DeVette, Marian Mapother Henry, and Cass Mapother, and they basically all look like Tom’s twins. They grew up in near poverty in their early childhood, and their father was abusive. As their parents split in the mid-1970s, the siblings moved to Canada before separation.

Diana Cox, one of the first girlfriends Tom Cruise had in his life, once revealed about his personal life. During a conversation with Daily Mail, she gave spicy details about their s*x life and also talked about how Mission Impossible actor got the kissing techniques from his sisters. “I think he grew up too fast but was very close with his three sisters. One time he said he’s so close with them, they taught him how to kiss,” said Diana.

While she did not take the name of which sister of Tom Cruise taught him to kiss, it surely was a shocking revelation. While the sisters have been away from the spotlight, one of his cousins, William Mapother, is also an actor who has appeared alongside Cruise in a few films.

With all that, the actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie is said to be the best instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, and fans seem to shower their praise for the actor as he reprised the role of Ethan Hunt.

