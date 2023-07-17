The recently released Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One has been getting all the praise and critical acclamation from critics. Known for its action and spy thriller, the seventh movie of the franchise does not leave you disappointed as it has every thing which a blockbuster movie would consist of. However, a particular action scene of the movie was accused of being copied from a PlayStation game, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Reacting to the same, game director has spoken about the issue.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, and it was splendid like always. As MI 7 was a part of the two-part movie, the ending of the movie has left fans wanting for more. However, the action sequence of the movie took the audience on the edge of the seat, especially the final train dangling scene, where Ethan Hunt climbs up the coaches of the train. Not to forget, the much-talked-about motorcycle cliff jump, which the actually did all by himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves game director Bruce Straley responds to the accusation of Mission: Impossible 7 being copied from the game. With a few images comparing Tom Cruise‘s Ethan Hunt hanging from the train car to Uncharted’s Nathan Drake doing the same scene, he wrote “the sincerest form of flattery”.

During the promotion of 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, the director cited Uncharted 3 as a primary influence for the plane scene in which the actor hung from the outside of a jet that opens that film.

🤔 …the sincerest form of flattery! 😉 pic.twitter.com/qwVrLWqj2A — Bruce Straley (@bruce_straley) July 15, 2023

Let us know what do you think about Tom Cruise starrer MI 7 and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Was Reportedly Called ‘Old-Fat Man With No Class’ By Amber Heard, Who Couldn’t Hide Her Disbelief Over Him Collaborating With Dior & Further Slapped The Actress With $20 Million+ Deal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News