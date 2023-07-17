Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7 has ended its extended opening weekend by coming close to revised projection. In the first 5 days, the film has now come close to the $250 million milestone at the worldwide box office, with a huge chunk coming in from overseas. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 12th July, MI 7 opened to highly positive reviews from both critics and audiences as well. Domestically, it has bagged the best 5-day opening weekend after Mission: Impossible 2. However, the overall score has come slightly below the projected number of $240 million at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Variety’s report, Mission: Impossible 7 has raked in an estimated collection of $235 million globally in the extended opening weekend, which includes a whopping $155 million from 70 overseas centres. In the domestic market, the biggie has earned $80 million, thus beating Mission: Impossible 2’s $78.8 million.

Mission: Impossible 7 has witnessed a good response in IMAX so far, and from that version alone, $25 million has come, and it includes $14 million from overseas.

The film has indeed taken a huge start globally, and since the word-of-mouth factor is in favour, it is expected to avoid huge drops in its weekdays collection. However, the main concern would be Oppenheimer, which arrives this Friday. Not only IMAX, but the film will overall impact MI 7 by taking a considerable chunk of screens. Let’s see how it sustains further!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office Day 5 (India): Tom Cruise Starrer Hits A Huge Half Century On Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News