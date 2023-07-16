Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission: Impossible 7, is now cruising towards the awaited box office milestones. Surprisingly, the film hasn’t turned out to be an explosion and is performing below the projection. Nonetheless, it’ll be hitting the $100 million milestone in overseas soon. Keep reading to know more!

Being a mid-week release (Wednesday release), the Mission: Impossible film opened with good numbers, but despite receiving highly favourable reviews from all around, the expected explosive jumps are missing. No doubt, there’s still a chance to score big by being consistent during weekdays, but the upcoming competition in the form of Barbie and Oppenheimer is something to worry about.

Speaking about the latest update, Mission: Impossible 7 has earned $122.4 million at the worldwide box office in the first 3 days (from Wednesday to Friday), reports Deadline. It includes $82.1 million from the overseas market and $40.3 million from the domestic market. Considering the goodwill of the franchise and Tom Cruise’s momentum of Top Gun: Maverick, the number is less, but still, the film is heading to close its extended weekend on a good note.

In the next week, Mission: Impossible 7 will open in Japan, and as the country shares a deep bond with Tom Cruise, it’ll be interesting to see how the film performs there.

Meanwhile, director Christopher McQuarrie had almost considered de-aging Tom Cruise for one of the opening sequences of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, to appear as his 1989 version of the franchise protagonist Ethan Hunt. However, he ultimately decided against it, arguing that the results of de-aging are very inconsistent.

“One of the big things about (the de-aging) I was looking at while researching, I kept saying, ‘Boy, this de-aging is really good’ or ‘This de-aging is not so good’. Never did I find myself actually following the story,” he said during an interview with GamesRadar+ and Total Film.

