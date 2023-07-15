As expected, Mission Impossible 7 (Dead Reckoning Part One) has embarked on a winning start at the box office. The film was being made during the pandemic and the makers were patient enough to wait for the right time to release the film. It has to be one film which has seen one of the longest promotional and marketing campaign across the globe for a couple of years and the manner in which it has started, it’s set to be a very good success.

Of course, it hasn’t seen the kind of numbers that a big ticket Marvel film or an event franchise like Avatar takes in India. Despite being quite popular globally, in India this is still a growing franchise. Still, the Tom Cruise starrer is doing far better when compared to the last instalment and that too after releasing mid-week on a working day with no holiday cushion whatsoever.

In its three days so far, Mission Impossible 7 has netted around 31 crores* and that has been made possible after Wednesday collected over 12 crores, Thursday was around 9.50 crores and now Friday is again more than 9.50 crores.

The trajectory is quite positive for Mission Impossible 7 with the word of mouth being good, which means collections would jump very well today and then tomorrow would be a double digit score as well. That will help the film breeze past the 50 crores mark on Sunday afternoon itself and then build on further in days to come with open weeks ahead.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

