After the Adipurush box office debacle, Prabhas is back in the positive limelight with Salaar. The recently released teaser has done its job brilliantly, raising the excitement level among all mass movie lovers. As a result, the film has become a super hot property in the market, helping to secure staggering figures through pre-release business. Keep reading to know more!

Prashanth Neel is coming fresh from the massive success of KGF Chapter 2 and is joining hands with Prabhas for the first time. While the collaboration itself is exciting enough, rumours about the film sharing some connection with the KGF franchise have fueled ever-growing buzz. All such things are helping the makers in securing big deals before the film arrives at the box office.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Salaar is aiming to close its pre-release business at a whopping 800 crores. Yes, you read that right! Out of this huge sum, around 500 crores are expected to come from theatrical rights deals. So far, the film’s overseas rights have been valued at over 80 crores, and two Telugu states would bring another 200 crores. The remaining regions of India would sum up total theatrical rights value at 500 crores.

The latest we hear is that Salaar’s digital rights are expected to rake in a humongous figure, and at present, a price of 200 crores has been quoted. Another 100 crores would be contributed by the satellite and audio rights.

We can clearly see that the film is heading for closure at around 800 crores in pre-release business, and that’s insane!

Meanwhile, Salaar hits theatres on 28th September.

