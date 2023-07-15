Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead, was a major blessing for Bollywood amid dwindling times. The film not only became the biggest opener of all time in Hindi cinema but also crossed the 1000-crore mark at the global box office. Will the legacy continue with its Japan release and leave behind a masterpiece like RRR? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

RRR marked history in Japan as it completed 200 days of interrupted run in the international market. And while doing so, it bagged the crown of ‘Highest grossing Indian film’ in the country with collections of about 119 crores gross. The feat is indeed huge, but will Pathaan be able to topple it?

There’s been a crazy phenomenon that Shah Rukh Khan starrer witnessed, majorly because it was his comeback film. It was a make-or-break situation for the superstar, and clearly, he passed with flying colours. Not just India, Pathaan mania was witnessed in UAE, Australia and many other international markets. Now, with Japan being a new growing market for Indian films and the buzz SRK enjoys, hopes are massive.

Pathaan is set to release in Japan on 1st September, and with the highly-favourable reviews in all other parts of the globe, the buzz indeed would be massive. The scenario was, of course, better for RRR, which was praised by many international filmmakers and even found a spot at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. But as mentioned previously, one cannot downplay the power of Shah Rukh Khan. Rest? Time will tell.

