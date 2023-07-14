After doing smashing business at the worldwide box office with its original run, all eyes were set on how Pathaan would perform in upcoming phases of theatrical release. The Shah Rukh Khan led action entertainer was released yesterday in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. With all the buzz around, the film has recorded the biggest-ever opening day for an Indian film in Russia. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the big-screen spectacle turned out to be one of the historical comebacks in Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan made a return to the big screen after four long years, and it was overwhelmingly received by audiences all across the globe. In India alone, it earned 543.22 crores nett and globally, it made 1050.40 crores gross.

Now, as per the report in Box Office Worldwide, Pathaan has clocked a start of ₽600K on day 1 at the Russian box office. It has now emerged as the biggest Indian opening ever in Russia (dubbed in the Russian language) by beating the mighty blockbuster, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₽430K).

Meanwhile, as announced recently, Pathaan is heading to Japan to present a heady cocktail of action and thrill to its audience. The film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will release in Japanese theatres on September 1, 2023, with a subtitled version.

The film, which is a total service to the fans of SRK and has many moments that pushed the audience to the edge of their seats, is expected to do well in Japan.

