After an initial flurry of hysterical announcements, none of it ratified by Yash Raj Films, there is no murmur on the proposed project bringing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in Tiger vs Pathaan.

It is now learnt from reliable sources that the highly-anticipated dream project may have been aborted before taking off.

Was it really ever very serious? Or was it just an idea that was splashed everywhere as an actual project? Read to know what a source close to Shah Rukh Khan has to say about Tiger vs Pathaan.

Says a source close to Shah Rukh Khan, “This was more a case of wishful thinking than a real project. Bringing Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger together was just a pie in the sky, nowhere close to the storyboard. The project is financially impractical. After paying the two Khans their market price, or may even after a discount, there will be little or no financial tenability to the project.”

The source reveals that the project was aborted even before it was considered seriously. “It’s one thing for Salman’s Tiger to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, and vice versa. But for the two Khans to do a full-fledged film together is asking for too much.”

