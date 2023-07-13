Veteran actor Dharmendra needs no introduction. The actor has been ruling fans’ hearts for more than six decades now and continues to do so with his movies. Despite his immense fame, the actor has often found himself surrounded in controversies. Once, his wife and actress, Hema Malini, revealed the Sholay star was even against his daughters learning dancing.

The Bollywood star made his acting debut with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere at the age of 25. He continued to bring many other roles to life and established himself as a lead actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While his professional life was thriving, his personal life was extremely complicated. The actor tied the knot with Prakash Kaur when he was 19 and had four kids. In late 1970s, the actor fell for ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini and the two eloped without the former divorcing Prakash. They kept their marriage lowkey and the Apne star also reportedly got converted to Islam.

He had two daughters with Malini, Esha and Ahana Deol. While he was mostly equipped with his professional work, Hema Malini once revealed that he was extremely protective of his daughters and even restricted them from taking dance lessons.

During a 2011 interview with Good Housekeeping, Hema Malini said, “Initially, he was so conservative that I was shocked! He would tell the girls not to wear short tops with tight-fitting jeans, and I would be like no, you live in an ancient time! If the girls were dressing up or applying makeup, it was a natural thing to do at their age. As a father, he used to be vexed that the girls would join the film line. So sometimes I had to intervene and tell him not to interfere in all this.”

She continued to narrate another incident and revealed how Dharmendra objected Esha Deol and Ahana Deol’s dance lessons as they would join the film industry. Malini said, “Don’t teach them dance? They will join the film industry.” She further added how she intervened saying, “I could not let that happen! I am a different person, and have taught them to have their own thoughts and voices. My children like the fact that if there is a need, they can use me as a shield, against the world.” Esha Deol did join the film industry and starred in a few Bollywood movies.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shashi Kapoor Allegedly Exposed Bollywood’s Dark Side & Claimed About Male Actors Like Sanjay Khan & Dharmendra Facing Casting Couch By Senior Actresses: “You’ve No Idea How They Were Blackmailed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News