Sunny Deol is a man of few words. So whatever he says is heard carefully and remembered diligently. Interestingly, whenever Sunny Deol decided to speak, he said something or the other which might be subject to borderline derogatory criticism. One such statement made by the Gadar actor included Bollywood celebs dancing at weddings and Deol Sahab, described such celebs in the most demeaning manner.

During one of his appearances on a show, the Gadar actor talked about how he does not believe in stars dancing at weddings! Elaborating his thought, he said, “You lose dignity when you dance at others’ weddings. Though it has now become a fashion, I believe that one loses self-respect.” It was not only the self-respect the actor was worried about. He also shared his thoughts about how actors should maintain decorum.

While making an appearance on Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat once, the actor further said, “We are actors, not people doing ‘tamasha’,” he said, adding, “An actor is known for acting, and not for doing all these things. If invited, you go to a wedding, wish the couple, but not beyond that.” However, what you read is just a toned-down version of the actor’s thoughts.

Sunny Deol, in 2001, in an interview with Filmfare had even more bizarre thoughts about actors dancing at weddings. He said, “Only mujrawalis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend’s wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap.” Interestingly, recently Ranveer Singh danced his heart out at Dharmendra‘s grandson Karan Deol’s wedding. However, we are sure it was a friendly appearance.

However, according to a 2022 report by ScoopWhoop, Shah Rukh Khan charges a whopping 8 crores to dance at weddings, while Katrina Kaif charges 3.5 crores. Akshay Kumar charges 1.5 crores for appearances at weddings and 2.5 crores for a performance. Ranveer Singh also charges a crore to 1.5 crores for such performances!

While Sunny Deol, totally despises, stars dancing at weddings, Akshay Kumar in an episode of Koffee with Karan, revealed that he suggested Ranveer Singh to charge for every gig, little or big! He was seen saying, “Mujhe dekh, shaadi hai main naach raha hun. Mundan hai, baccha ro raha hai, phir bhi main naach raha hun.”

Well, to each his own, we guess. If you want these stars dancing at your weddings, you know how much you have to save. A fortune!

