Farhan Akhtar’s Film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and its casting trouble refuses to settle down any soon. Recently, there were reports of Priyanka Chopra walking out of the film, and now if reports are to be believed, then even Katrina Kaif has decided to give this three girls, one trip, friendship film a pass. The reason for the same has not been disclosed yet, but fans are definitely disappointed in the casting now. The same reports suggest that after PeeCee and Kat decided to walk out of the film, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma’s names have come up as the new contenders for the film.

However, fans are not very sure of the casting now since they were hooked on this film only because of a brilliant cast. Reports even said that since Alia could not commit to 2024, Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to give the film a pass, and immediately, Katrina Kaif also decided to walk out in a jiffy. When the news went viral, netizens took brutal digs at Alia and the film’s casting trouble.

A Filmfare report suggests that Katrina instantly walked out of the film after Priyanka Chopra. The Citadel actress was busy with her Hollywood projects and wanted to start the film in 2024, which is booked for Alia with two films – Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. In a discussion thread on Reddit, netizens trolled Alia Bhatt and came up with reasons the film is not happening.

A user guessed why the two actresses walked out of the film together and wrote, “I suspect it to be Alia. Her mightier-than-thou attitude & her pregnancy had moved the dates anyway and has probably pissed them off both.” Another Redditor commented, “The only two people I wanted to see together onscreen, and now they’ve opted out.” Talking about how Priyanka came up with the idea of this film, a user wrote, “That’s great. I hope this film stalls, can’t make a movie without the person who came up with it.”

However, netizens took the casting trouble to another level when they blamed Alia Bhatt for the overall change and hit her one dig, one comment at a time. A Redditor wrote, “It’s setting up to be an Alia-centric movie (if it goes through).. the other 2 wouldn’t have allowed it.” Another comment read, “jisko nikalna chahiye tha wohi nahi nikli lol” A third user wrote, “Was so looking forward to this. Alia ko replace kar do, PC, and Kat were the essence of this project. Alia is replacable.” A frustrated troll attacked, “Ab Alia ke saath Kjo aur Ranbir ko leke movie bana lo, road trip, work friendship sab fit ho jayega.” Another took a dig at the Highway actress’ acting skills and wrote, “PC & Kat – such big hearted people.. They understood they will outshine Alia in the film.. So they opted out of it.”

There were a few netizens who felt “If pc has opted out is confirm then surely Kat would too, her collaboration with pc was the only glue, and she would never do the project with Alia DP or Alia Bebo” Some suggested a new casting and asked, “Deepika, Anushka and Alia?” However, the thread turned hilarious when people started giving more options and new title to the film. A user wrote, “Urghh I can now sense Shanaya Ananya and Suhana as the final casting. And voila there were so many new titles for the film. A user commented, “Then the movie would have to be renamed to Pi le Zara, as people would need to be drunk before they agree to watch it.” Others echoed the same thought and wrote, “Acting ker le zara, Struggle karle zara…Kuch toh kar le zara, Acting seekhein zara, Nepo Le Zaraa”

Jee Le Zaraa is currently going through a lot of trouble after the casting which was supposed to be a scoop has lost its charm. A sensible netizen suggested, “I was really excited for this movie but now with the cast changes and all it doesn’t feel like the same movie anymore. It would be better if they just shelve it now and give us something better later on with the og cast.”

While everyone was excited for Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt to come together for a ZNMD kind of film, now the excitement seems to settle down with Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma stepping in with Alia Bhatt. (Though even this cast is not confirmed.) Hoping the reports fade and the OG cast is retained with Farhan Akhtar working out things with all three divas.

