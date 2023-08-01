Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was one of the highly anticipated films of this year, and many film enthusiasts had their tickets booked in advance, but there has been one fan who took it to the next level by booking a front-row seat at Universal City Walk theatre on the film’s premiere night and IMAX, in a sweet gesture, appreciated the person’s dedication with a surprising gift. Scroll below to get the deets!

The film starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role along with Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and others, has been receiving all the love from the audience and has been doing well at the box office. The director, before the release of the film, had mentioned in several interviews that the best way to experience his magnum opus is to watch it on IMAX screens.

As per CBR, IMAX decided to give this Oppenheimer fan a surprise gift as he was the only one to book a ticket in the front row in the Universal City Walk theatre in California on the opening night. His seat number was A15. The theatre chain took to their Instagram page to share a short reel where they surprised him with a film camera art print. It is not unknown that after the film’s release, there were several memes about the experience of watching the film from the front row, and this earnest fan and film enthusiast went viral due to his odd choice of seating and the theatres appreciating his love for cinemas made this sweet gesture.

The video of IMAX surprising this Oppenheimer fan has been getting some wild and amusing remarks from the netizens. One of the users wrote, “this incredible but, how does my man see anything? he’s literally looking almost an 90 degree angle up at the screen.”

Another questioned, “did you not ask him WHY he books THAT SEAT”

While a third one quipped, “Jesus, this dude must have some wide-angle eyes! I was five rows back at a Digital IMAX show in Delta Shores and my neck is still ready for a meteor shower or a top rope belaying marathon!”

A fourth one termed him “An absolute legend”

Followed by “He saw Florence in all her glory” and “Is he alive? Did he survive the movie?”

Checkout the Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMAX (@imax)

The Tweet that went viral designating this A15 Oppenheimer fan as a ‘Madman’:

Who’s the absolute madman who booked a singular front row ticket to #Oppenheimer in @IMAX 70mm Universal CityWalk on the opening preview night? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Pj7bQq91IB — Scott Sullivan (@ScottSullivanTV) June 1, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer released in theatres on July 21st.

