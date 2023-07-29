Robert Downey Jr and Christopher Nolan are currently enjoying the success of ‘Oppenheimer,’ and the fans have loved their creativity together. However, did you know there was a time when the two industry giants went one on one at the box office? The year was 2008 and the world was about to see two classics – Iron Man and Batman: The Dark Knight. Downey has now revealed that when Iron Man rolled out, he was warned about Nolan and the movie he was going to release.

Downey has truly given life to the Marvel character Tony Stark, making it one of the most memorable performances. On the other hand, Nolan has turned everything into gold he has ever touched. Now, the actor has revealed how he actually became the poster boy of Marvel, especially when Nolan was going to release a billion-dollar superhero film.

Appearing on The Wired and answering ‘The Web’s Most Searched Questions,’ Nolan’s placard reads, “How did Robert Downey Jr. become Iron Man?” Downey quickly replies, “It was god’s will.” Nolan does not take that for an answer and Downey continues sharing the story. He recalls his “pretty good screen test” and continues, “Same weekend I did a movie called ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’. John Favreau did a movie called ‘Zathura’. They both tanked and we were both really hungry to try to do something that would make an impact.” Downey and Favreau were both in need of a desperate win.

However, Robert Downey Jr. was warned about Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie which was an absolute hit and critically acclaimed. Downey continues, “And when ‘Iron Man’ came out, everyone that knew me and loved me said, ‘This will do until ‘The Dark Knight’ comes out.”

To be warned about Christopher Nolan’s movie is a fair moment as he does not miss his shots. Moreover, this is the same film that gave us Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger’s iconic performance as Joker. While the two went head-on years ago, they have yet again created a masterpiece and fans want to see the both of them create more movies.

