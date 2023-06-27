For many DC fans, Christian Bale is arguably the best Batman that has ever appeared in movies. The actor led Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, which is considered as the most successful Batman franchise. Things in the DC Universe changed when Ben Affleck was roped-in as the new Batman. Prior to that Christian Bale had already put in his seven years into his Batman character but in an interview, he did admit to being jealous of Affleck when he got to become the caped crusader.

Christian Bale was recently in the news when it was reported that the makers of The Flash movie apparently tried to get him for a cameo role as Batman, but he refused. While there has been no confirmation about the source, it is assumed that Warner Bros would have minted insane money if Bale had appeared in the movie.

Talking about Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the former, in an interview, stated, “It’s a torch that should be handed from one actor to another. So I enjoy looking forward to what somebody else will come up with.” Bale also revealed that he did not quite get over Batman even after the torch was passed to Ben Affleck. The news hit him hard. “I just stopped and stared into nothing for half an hour. The fact that I’m jealous of someone else playing Batman…I think I should have gotten over it by now,” admitted Bale. The actor then confessed that Affleck’s casting as Batman tempted him to suit up one more time.

“I’ve got to admit initially, even though I felt that it was the right time to stop, there was always a bit of me going, ‘Oh go on…Let’s do another,” concluded Christian Bale.

The American Psycho star had earlier revealed that he and Christopher Nolan told the story they needed to tell, and it was time to end his Batman’s journey.

“We were incredibly fortunate to get to make three [Batman films]. That’s enough. Let’s not get greedy,” said Bale.

