Christopher Nolan is undoubtedly one of the most talented filmmakers of the generation. While his upcoming movie, Oppenheimer, has got everyone talking, audiences are excited about the movie. As the recent movie does have a stellar cast, it is one of the most highly anticipated movies of all time. Talking about the movie, the director revealed about the common thread between his upcoming film and his 2010 hit Inception.

Featuring Cillian Murphy as the lead character and Nolan in the director’s chair, the film is backed by excellent actors like Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pough, Emily Blunt and many others. In an early interview, the maker already revealed that the early audiences were left devastated, which added more to the movie’s hype. Read on to find out more about it!

During a conversation with Wired, Christopher Nolan talked about how Oppenheimer and Inception have a common thread. He revealed how both films would have ambiguous endings that leave much to explore. “It’s funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer’s got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings,” said the director.

Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead character, the complex storyline of Inception left audiences wanting more answers. However, with the statement above, it seems Christopher Nolan will do the same with Oppenheimer. While the director has already claimed that the movie can be seen as a horror movie. “It is an intense experience because it’s an intense story. I showed it to a filmmaker recently, who said it’s kind of a horror movie. I don’t disagree,” said the filmmaker.

With the release of the movie, it will get tough competition with Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One at the Box Office. As the movie is set to release on July 21 across all IMAX screens, it is said that Tom Cruise is reportedly very unhappy with the fact that Oppenheimer will take over multiple IMAX screens leaving no room for his upcoming film.

