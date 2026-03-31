Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, was the third biggest Tollywood release of 2026, but it is heading for highly disappointing closing collections at the worldwide box office. Both in India and overseas, it has performed below par and is yet to hit the 100 crore mark globally. Amid this, it is now set to emerge as the actor’s lowest-grossing film overseas in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

The Tollywood action drama earned just 35 lakh on the second Monday, day 12. Overall, it has earned an estimated 70.29 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 82.94 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned just 11.78 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is just 94.72 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 70.29 crore

India gross – 82.94 crore

Overseas gross – 11.78 crore

Worldwide gross – 94.72 crore

Pawan Kalyan’s lowest-grossing film in the overseas market post-COVID

With just 11.78 crore coming in, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has sealed its fate as the lowest-grossing Pawan Kalyan film at the overseas box office in the post-COVID era. It is heading for a lifetime collection of around 12 crore, thus concluding its theatrical run below Hari Hara Veera Mallu (14.5 crore).

Take a look at the overseas box office run of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

They Call Him OG – 65.25 crore Bheemla Nayak – 28 crore Bro – 16.8 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 14.5 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 11.78 crore

Box office verdict of the film

The Tollywood action drama was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 70.29 crore net so far at the Indian box office. So, in 12 days, it has recovered just 46.86% of the budget. Since the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 75-80 crore net, it has secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 150 crore

India net collection – 70.29 crore

Recovery – 46.86%

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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