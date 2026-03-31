Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s Hindi drama The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is now facing immense competition from Dhurandhar 2. The box office collection has dropped below 10 lakh, but it is already a success! Can Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer beat its one last target, Mardaani 3? Scroll below for a detailed update after 32 days.

How much has The Kerala Story 2 earned in India in 32 days?

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 collected 3 lakh on day 32. It could not make the most of the weekend boost due to the Dhurandhar storm, but maintained a decent hold on its fifth Monday. The delay of Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla could benefit, as it may now enjoy a longer run in theatres.

The total box office collection in India stands at 51.86 crore net, which is about 61.19 crore in gross earnings. Made against a budget of 28 crore, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha’s film has raked in returns of 23.86 crore. It is a plus affair!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Week 4 – 87 lakh

Day 29 – 3 lakh

Day 30 – 5 lakh

Day 31 – 9 lakh

Day 32 – 3 lakh

Total – 51.86 crore

Can it beat Mardaani 3 in India?

The Kerala Story sequel has one last target. It needs to beat Rani Mukerji‘s Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. There’s a gap of only 1.13 crore. With no other competition in Bollywood, the Hindi drama would run for some more days in theatres. However, with the collection dropping below 5 lakh, the target will remain out of reach.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 32 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 51.86 crore

ROI: 84.60%

India gross: 60.99 crore

Verdict: Plus

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