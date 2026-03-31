Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has emerged as an all-time blockbuster already, and there’s still a long way to go. The magnum opus raked in bumper collections during the second weekend, and the momentum continues on weekdays. On the second Monday, the film made blockbuster collections, and now, it targets the biggest second Tuesday at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report of day 13!

The Dhurandhar sequel has dominated the number game since day 1 and has been destroying the box office left, right, and center. Recently, it made a smashing entry into the 800 crore club and is inches away from crossing the 900 crore milestone. Currently, there are no major films running alongside in the market, which helped it secure a show count of over 16,000 even on weekdays of the second week, keeping it on track to also hit the 1000 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses over 13 crore through day 13 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update of day 13, Dhurandhar 2 has sold a whopping 4.15 lakh+ tickets. In terms of collection, the film has grossed a staggering 13.86 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the second Tuesday. In net collections, it equals 11.75 crore net, displaying a growth of 14.63% from day 12’s 10.25 crore net.

Day 13 prediction: Targets the biggest 2nd Tuesday at the Indian box office!

Dhurandhar 2 is set to witness another rocking day at the Indian box office, with collections surging over yesterday’s due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. Going by impressive pre-sales and an expected strong turnout of audiences through over-the-counter ticket sales, the magnum opus is expected to score around 29 crore net (all languages) on day 13. The Hindi version alone is expected to score 27 crore net.

With an expected 29 crore, the Ranveer Singh starrer is heading for the biggest second Tuesday of all time, overtaking Baahubali 2 (28 crore). It will comfortably surpass Pushpa 2 (26 crore).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film, Ranks 4th Among Indian Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News