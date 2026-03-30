Dhurandhar 2 concluded its second weekend on a rocking note, fetching historic numbers at the Indian box office. In the last three days, from Friday to Sunday, the magnum opus has managed to score above 175 crore net, helping it make a smashing entry into the 800 crore club. With this, it has become Bollywood’s second film to do so after Dhurandhar. Also, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel picked up brilliantly over the second weekend. On Friday, day 9, it scored 42 crore. It was followed by 52.38% jump, with 64 crore coming on Saturday, day 10. On Sunday, day 11, it added another 71 crore, displaying a growth of 10.93%. Overall, it amassed a mind-blowing 177 crore during the second weekend, helping the film enter the 800 crore club. In total, it has earned a staggering 867 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. It equals 1023.06 crore gross. In Hindi, it has earned 813 crore net, which equals 959.34 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format:

Week 1 (8-day) – 649 crore vs 690 crore

vs Day 9 – 38 crore vs 42 crore

vs Day 10 – 60 crore vs 64 c r ore

vs c ore Day 11 – 66 crore vs 71 crore

Total – 813 crore vs 867 crore

Overtakes KGF Chapter 2

By scoring 867 crore in 11 days, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Very soon, it will overtake its predecessor, Dhurandhar (894.49 crore), to claim the third spot. By surpassing Dhurandhar, it’ll also become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Baahubali 2 – 1031 crore Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 867 crore (11 days) KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crore RRR – 772 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Kantara Chapter 1 – 622.41 crore

If we talk only about Hindi collections, it stands behind Dhurandhar (894.49 crore) and the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 (836.09 crore).

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