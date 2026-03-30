Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has failed to make a mark at the worldwide box office. After the poor performance during the extended opening week, the film failed to show any substantial rise during the second weekend. It has already emerged as a major failure, and now it might become the superstar’s lowest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Tollywood action entertainer scored just 1.03 crore on the second Sunday, day 11, in India. Overall, it has earned an estimated 69.94 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 82.52 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 11.75 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection is 94.27 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 69.94 crore

India gross – 82.52 crore

Overseas gross – 11.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 94.27 crore

Likely to conclude as Pawan Kalyan’s lowest-grosser post-COVID

With 94.27 crore in the kitty, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is currently the lowest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan in the post-COVID era. To climb one position upwards, the film must surpass Bro (114.36 crore), which is 20.09 crore away. Given the poor momentum, the film is unlikely to cover the remaining distance, so there’s a strong chance it will turn out to be Pawan’s lowest-grossing film of the post-COVID era.

Worldwide collections of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

They Call Him OG – 294.79 crore Bheemla Nayak – 160.89 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.45 crore Bro – 114.36 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 94.27 crore (11 days)

More about the film

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and KS Ravikumar in key roles. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore.

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