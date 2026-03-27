After The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was the third big Telugu release of 2026, but unfortunately, it failed to make any mark. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the film was expected to fetch at least respectable numbers at the North American box office, but it turned out to be a big failure. Released amid decent expectations, it has concluded its 8-day extended opening week below $800K. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest crowd pullers in the North American territory (USA and Canada), and with his previous film, They Call Him OG, the superstar put his stardom on display. Despite mixed word of mouth, it became a big success, grossing $5.596 million. Even his latest release was expected to score decently if not big, but it has earned shockingly low earnings.

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the North American box office in 8 days?

Released amid low buzz, Ustaad Bhagat Singh scored $425K in premieres. Since word of mouth has been negative, the film has been down since day 1, earning just $90K. It minted below-par collections during the 4-day extended opening weekend, and things only got worse during the weekdays. Overall, during the 8-day extended opening week, it earned only $780K at the North American box office, according to Venky Box Office.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Premieres – $425K

Day 1 – $90K

Day 2 – $80K

Day 3 – $86K

Day 4 – $44K

Day 5 – $13K

Day 6 – $28K

Day 7 – $9K

Day 8 – $4K

Total – $780K

Turns out to be a disaster!

For those who don’t know, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s breakeven target is $2.3 million. Against this, it has earned only $780K in the first week, thus recovering only 33.91% of its breakeven value. Going by its poor trend, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of $800-$815K, making it a big disaster for distributors.

Compared to They Call Him OG ($5.596 million), Ustaad Bhagat Singh made 86.06% less earnings at the North American box office.

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