Dhurandhar has changed Hindi cinema for good, and comparisons between pre- and post-Dhurandhar movies are expected to grow stronger, especially in the action genre. Aditya Dhar, who proved his talent with Uri: The Surgical Strike, has set new benchmarks of filmmaking with his all-time blockbuster franchise. Speaking about box-office records, the franchise has achieved an exciting feat that no other Indian movie franchise has.

Dhurandhar makes history with two 1000 crore grossers globally!

Back in December 2025, the first installment was released amid decent expectations, but thanks to its extraordinary word of mouth, it shattered several records in the history of Indian cinema. It comfortably entered the 1000 crore club, becoming the first Indian A-rated film to do so. In its lifetime run, it grossed over 1300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Due to its powerful content, part one emerged as an all-time blockbuster and created a genuine excitement for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2. With many questions remaining unanswered, the pre-release buzz for the second installment was insane, and so far, it has been perfectly translated to collections. After a historic start, the magnum opus maintained its pace and earned close to 1100 crore gross in its 8-day extended opening week.

With both installments crossing the 1000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has become the only Indian movie franchise to deliver two 1000 crore grossers. Before this, no franchise had two 1000-crore grossers.

Dhurandhar outshines all other big franchises

Be it Baahubali, KGF, or Pushpa – no Indian franchise has witnessed two 1000 crore grossers. Dhurandhar, with an extraordinary run, has managed to do the unthinkable, and with a long way to go, there’s a strong chance that we might witness the second installment earn a whopping 2000 crore globally.

More about the franchise

Both installments were directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. They were made at a reported combined budget of 450 crore (including P&A). It featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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