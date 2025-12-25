R Madhavan has impressed with his multiple releases in theatres as well as the digital world. He was a part of 3 big films at the box office – De De Pyaar De 2, Kesari Chapter 2, and Dhurandhar. It was a unique success story as he managed to deliver a whopping 364 crore+ returns with only one super-hit. Scroll below for his 2025 report card!

R Madhavan’s performance at the box office

The year started with his pivotal role in the historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. Made on a budget of over 100 crores, Akshay Kumar co-starrer recovered around 94% of its total investments. By a few crores, it missed out on the success tag.

R Madhavan was expected to redeem himself with the much-awaited romantic comedy sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Unfortunately, Ajay Devgn led film failed to impress audiences. It earned only 89.85 crores in its lifetime against a budget of 135 crores.

Madhavan successfully redeemed himself with Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. It has already entered the 600 crore club and has gained the super-hit verdict.

Check out R Madhavan’s films at the Indian box office (in the order of movie, budget, and verdict):

Kesari Chapter 2: 100 crore+ | 94.48 crores | Losing

| | De De Pyaar De 2: 135 crores | 89.85 crores | Flop

| | Dhurandhar: 225 crores | 640.20 crores | Super-Hit

A unique success story!

A total of 460 crores was spent on the 3 films starring R Madhavan in 2025. Despite two flops, it was the Dhurandhar magic that helped him gain total box office collections of 824.53 crores. This means he delivered total returns of 364.53 crores in 2025.

It was indeed a roller-coaster ride for our Dhurandhar actor. The journey is only going to get exciting with Dhurandhar 2, G.D. Naidu biopic, and Adhirshtasaali in 2026.

