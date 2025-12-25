Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues to shatter records at the box office. It recently became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Ranveer Singh starrer has now surpassed Stree 2 to emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20

According to the official update, Dhurandhar collected 20.90 crores on day 20. Despite the regular working day, it continues to showcase an upward trend at the box office, which is phenomenal! The screen count has decreased due to the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and it will be interesting to see how well Akshaye Khanna co-starrer holds its fort.

The net earnings at the Indian box office now stand at 640.20 crores net, which is approximately 755.43 crores gross. Ranveer Singh’s film was made on a budget of 225 crores. In 20 days, it has accumulated profits of 184.53%. It is the 6th most profitable Bollywood film of 2025.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.50 crores

Weekend 3 – 99.70 crores

Day 18 – 19.70 crores

Day 19 – 20.40 crores

Day 20 – 20.90 crores

Total – 640.20 crores

Dhurandhar beats Stree 2

The spy action thriller is achieving milestones in India. It has now left behind the domestic collection of Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 (627.50 crores) to become the 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. In fact, Aditya Dhar’s film is all set to cross Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (640.42 crores) today by a huge margin and take over the second spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net earnings):

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – 836.09 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Dhurandhar – 640.20 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Animal – 554 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2- 525.5 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 20

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 640.20 crores

India gross: 755.43 crores

ROI: 184.53%

Verdict: Super-hit

