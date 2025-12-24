Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was a massive blockbuster. It garnered a whopping 910.72 crore gross worldwide, emerging as the highest-grossing adult film in history (title now stolen by Dhurandhar). The Bollywood action drama is now heading for a release in Japan. Scroll below for the release date, box office potential, and more details!

When is Animal releasing in Japan?

The news has been confirmed by the production house, T-Series. According to the official update, Animal is releasing in Japan on February 13, 2026. Ranbir Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri is set to gain widespread recognition in the overseas market during Valentine’s Day. It will also be exciting to see how the audiences there react to the much-controversial and allegedly “misogynist” approach of Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Will Animal enter the top 10 Indian grossers in Japan?

Bollywood movies enjoy a considerable fanbase in Japan. Some of the least expected films, like English Vinglish and Muthu, went on to shine bright at the Japanese box office.

The first target for Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be to beat Ram Charan’s Magadheera and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in Japan. It will need to earn at least ¥130.1 million+ to secure the last spot. Post that, the action drama would compete against Indian biggies like 3 Idiots and Saaho, among others.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan below:

RRR: ¥2.42 billion KGF Chapter 2: ¥1.1 billion Muthu: ¥405 million Baahubali 2: ¥305 million Darbar: ¥230 million 3 Idiots: ¥170 million English Vinglish: ¥160 million The Lunchbox: ¥150 million Saaho: ¥131 million Magadheera: ¥130.1 million

More about Animal

The Bollywood action drama was produced jointly by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The ensemble cast featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, among others. It was certified ‘A’ by the Censor Board and was one of the longest Indian films ever made.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar North America Box Office: Already The 4th Highest Bollywood Grosser In History, It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News