The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, has concluded its theatrical run after spending four weeks on the big screen. It started its journey on a slow note, but considering the buzz on social media, it was expected to pick up the momentum. Unfortunately, it failed to do so and eventually settled for a disappointing collection at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Telugu romantic drama was theatrically released on November 7, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise for Rashmika’s strong performance and the film’s concept. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it had a favorable word of mouth. However, the film didn’t reach a wider audience due to its niche appeal.

How much did The Girlfriend earn at the worldwide box office?

The Girlfriend opened at just 1.3 crores, and thereafter, it failed to cover a longer distance. As per the final collection update, it earned 18.64 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it equals 21.99 crore gross. Overseas, it earned 7.2 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 29.19 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 18.64 crores

India gross – 21.99 crores

Overseas gross – 7.2 crores

Worldwide gross – 29.19 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, The Girlfriend was made on a budget of 42 crores. Against this cost, it managed to earn only 18.64 crore net, thus recovering 44.38% of the budget. With a 55.62% deficit, the film received a flop verdict at the Indian box office, according to Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 42 crores

India net collection – 18.64 crores

Deficit – 23.36 crores

Deficit% – 55.62%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama also features Anu Emmanuel, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini Molleti. It was produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment and Geetha Arts.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Tere Ishk Mein Pushes Kriti Sanon Past The 700-Crore Milestone Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News